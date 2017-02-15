CNN Reporter Complains About Trump Hiding Behind Conservative Media's Skirts

After Donald Trump called on Christian Broadcasting Network and Townhall.com this morning in his press conference with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Jim Acosta was...not pleased.

"The two questions that were asked or called upon from the president in this news conference went to the Christian Broadcasting Network, which is obviously owned by Pat Robertson, the televangelist down in Virginia," Acosta complained. "It's a very conservative broadcasting network, and Townhall.com, which is a very conservative news website."

He added, "In the last three news conferences all of the questions to the American news media have been handled by conservative press, and i think there's no other way to describe it but the fix is in."

Expanding on what he meant by "the fix is in," Acosta explained, "This president does not want to answer questions, critical questions, about his associates, his aides' contacts with the Russians during the course of that campaign just as his national security advisor is being run out of this White House on a rail."

There is a solution to all of this. Perhaps it's time to take Jay Rosen's advice and send in the interns, while using the heavy hitters to do their investigative reporting from the outside in. It seems to me that Acosta is absolutely right. Trump will hide behind the skirts of conservative media in order to avoid the questions which are pressing and important. So take away his microphone.