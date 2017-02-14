The Entire Republican Party Should Be Made To Eat This Video

By Frances Langum
21 hours ago by Frances Langum
General Michael Flynn should be in jail, by his own admission.

"I have called on Hillary Clinton to drop out of the race because she put our nation's security at extremely high risk with her careless use of her private email server," he added.

As the "lock her up" chants resumed, Flynn encouraged the crowd and explained the reasoning behind the attacks on Clinton.

"You know why we're saying that? We're saying that because if I — a guy who knows this business — if I did a tenth of what she did, I would be in jail today. So … So … Crooked Hillary Clinton, leave this race now."

Everyone knows what these Republican criminals would be doing if Hillary Clinton had won the electoral college.

Impeaching her. For nothing.


