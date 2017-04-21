Trump's First 100 Days Brings Lowest Approval Rating Ever

The Trump administration's first one hundred days, a milestone in every presidency, has in short, had a 'Keystone Cops' feel to it.

Remember when he said, "It’ll happen so fast, your head will spin.”

Outside of dropping the biggest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, they haven't passed one piece of meaningful legislation. This was highlighted by their failed attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare. Furthermore, the courts embarrassed them over shoddily-written executive orders on their "Muslim ban," led by the creepy Stephen Miller.

The Republicans stole Obama's Supreme Court pick and then needed to change the filibuster rules in order to get Neil Gorsuch approved. This even though they hold Congress. I'd say that's no accomplishment but a heist.

And as usual, Trump continues to live in his 'Fox and Friends' fantasy land and send insane tweets like this one, with no warning:

No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including S.C.), media will kill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2017

He certainly has broken records in achievement, though, and that's in regards to his dismal approval numbers.

Donald Trump averaged 41% job approval during his first quarter as president, 14 percentage points lower than any other president in Gallup's polling history. Bill Clinton had the previous low mark of 55%. The average first-quarter rating among post-World War II presidents elected to their first term is 61%, with John Kennedy's 74% the highest.

Now that's an accomplishment! Winning!

Digby writes in Salon: