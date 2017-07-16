Lowest Yet: New Poll Shows Trump With 36% Approval Rating

The Washington Post reports this morning that not only is Trump's approval rating down to 36 percent from 42 percent in April, his disapproval rating is up five points to 58 percent.

His numbers are now in the historical zone where Republicans will feel safer rebelling. These new numbers may possibly nudge yet another Republican senator to block the health care bill -- perhaps Dean Heller of Nevada.

And the Russian story is eroding support. Asked about Trump-Putin negotiations, almost 2 in 3 respondents "do not trust the president much, including 48 percent who say they do not trust the president “at all.”