There was a big ol' vote on healthcare. Susie was sure it was brilliant but apparently not everyone felt that way. The left hated and and so did the right...unexpected bipartisanship! See, Donald is good for the country after all. (Even if lots of these folks don't even like him AT ALL.) As for healthcare, it's really about survival of the fittest, right?;)

Please subscribe at youtube.com/newsynews!