More News About That Non-Existent GOP Healthcare Plan

Hey guys, remember that time after Prznint Stupid received TOTAL EXONERATION from Low Barr, and immediately decided to spend his (non-existent) political capital by announcing that his DOJ would not defend the ACA in court, thus taking healthcare away from everyone?

And then he announced a stellar panel of nincompoops, flim-flam artists, and grifters to draft a great replacement plan! Better than anything, frankly, Dim-o-Crats could even conceive of, bigly!

How’s that workin’ out?

“Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) says any new plan has to come from the White House — and that he had no warning Trump planned to make him part of the health policy group. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) won’t say more than he and colleagues are “working on health care thoughts.” John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), when asked about the Republican plan, turned the question back on the opposition, saying, “Democrats want to go to the complete government takeover of health care.” “And Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), the fourth member of Trump’s team, hasn’t committed to anything more than “conversations with colleagues”about health care affordability.”

So, you know, about as you expected!

I think we are about 10 years in and the Republicans still have not come up with a replacement plan, and I’m cynically thinking that they don’t have one. Wait, what’s that you say?

“There is one new and concrete proposal being pitched by a Hill Republican: Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman’s legislation relaxing Obamacare regulations and codifying major Trump policies, putting a conservative spin on existing law. But the bill, which was released in February, has no co-sponsors.”

OK, then!

But with no sponsors, that kinda tells me that the GOP bottom line is on ensuring that Corporate America’s Bottom Line remains healthy, and the rest of us can go to hell.

I swear to blog, Republicans would get into fights over who gets to take the crutch away from Tiny Tim.