Orrin Hatch: White House 'Shot Their Wad On Health Care'

Sometimes a word choice is just so bad that you feel a mix of laughter and second hand embarrassment for the person who uttered it. Such is the case with Senator Orrin Hatch who actually said:

“We’re not going back to health care. We’re in tax now. As far as I’m concerned, they shot their wad on health care and that’s the way it is. I’m sick of it."

Yikes. I do not think he meant it the way it came out...but regardless, it was said. What he meant, I think, is to express his utter frustration at the disaster that defines the GOP's utter failure at repealing Obamacare, even though they had 7 years to come up with a viable plan and are in control of all 3 branches of government since January of this year.

Hatch went on to say that that Finance Committee would only be focused on one healthcare issue in September: an extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program, who may run out of funding at the end of September.

Back to the "shooting the wad" statement....Twitter had some fun with it.

Hatch tried to defend it, at first

The comments, though...

