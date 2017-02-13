Fox And Friends Versus State Department? Guess Who's Lying

The three Fox and Friends co-hosts were very nervous for our nation's security this morning since new refugees are entering the country after Feb. 3rd might be terrorists.

But they were also terribly upset at the State Department, blaming them for pushing those new refugees to enter the U.S. before the rules change. They're also peeved at all the Trump leaks that are taking place.

Steve Doocy was very worried about the 402 Syrian refuges that came in and said, "As soon as the ban was lifted, as many refugees from some of those countries flooded into the United States.

Ainsley Earhardt promoted some story in the Washington Times that claims the State Department is pushing for the refugees to enter the U.S. before a new immigration E.O. comes out.

Kilmeade was very upset about all the leaks coming out of the Trump administration and said, "There's a huge problem. Somebody's leaking out a lot of private conversations. A lot of people think it's coming from the state department."

"People you didn't elect that just are there for life -"

Doocy said, "Permanent government.."

Kilmeade agreed, "There's a lot of people in the permanent government that seem to be against Donald Trump and this might be another example if you're correct, if the Washington Times is correct."

Did you know state department workers have their jobs for life, just like the Supremes? Who knew?

I guess they missed the story when Trump asked four top State Department management officials to leave.

"I'd just like to add one more thing, " Brian said. "There's something about the tone that Donald Trump has since he started getting the daily press briefings, presidential press briefings on the threat assessment that's changed, even when he was president-elect." This is about security. It isn't about being anti-Muslim. It's about security." he continued, "I've never seen him more serious or concerned about the threats because he sees what we don't see."

Doocy replied, "It's the toughest job in the world."

Now it's the toughest job in the world. Being president was very easy under President Obama, right Steve?

Kilmeade, they are called PDB's or presidential daily briefings, and nothing for nothing, but Trump repeatedly has told the press he's refused to read his PDB's.

When did Trump start receiving his PDB's on a daily basis? There's no indication he's doing anything but reading Breitbart and watching Fox.

Fox News is being State Run media for Trump again. They're essentially reading his tweets and agreeing with them. And he gets his tweet info from Fox! What a vicious circle.

But hey, it actually is clear the State Department IS DOING what Trump says, in part. They're focusing on getting those refugees from the 7 banned countries transported. NY Times:

The figures suggest that the State Department and refugee resettlement agencies, which meet weekly to determine which individuals and families to admit to the United States, may be stepping up their efforts to help refugees from the seven countries.

The State Department is working around the insane President. That is what is happening. Get these refugees in while they can, before he writes another unconstitutional executive order. And here's why, again from the Times:

Refugees already face the strictest of vetting procedures to enter the United States, a process that takes from 18 months to two years because of multiple layers of security and background checks.

State Department career staff (not there for life, Brian, but working all the time) have been working on the background checks for these specific refugees for TWO YEARS. And all that work, all that humanitarian effort, all that checking in order to keep terrorists out? That's being flushed down the toilet by a White House that is more concerned with pushing anti-Islamic bigotry on a national scale. That's the critical point everyone, The Mooney Times, Fox, and Trump refuse to acknowledge because inventing a "flood of terrorist boogiemen out to getcha" is more important to the Trump/Fox propaganda narrative.