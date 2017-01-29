Canadian, Scottish Leaders Troll Trump's Muslim Ban

Seems other foreign leaders know how to use twitter too, and for good instead of evil.

Source: International Business Times

As protests broke out around the country against President Donald Trump's executive order banning Muslims from seven countries from entering the United States, and some foreign leaders also criticized the move, there were some nations that went a step further. Canada, Scotland and Turkey were among the countries whose leaders made open offers to immigrants after Trump's ban.

In two tweets Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his country's commitment to welcoming refugees.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Canada resettled about 39,000 refugees from Syria between December 2015 and December 2016.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded to President Trump's executive order by adding her own voice to Trudeau's tweet.