Congressional Hispanic Caucus Barred From Meeting They Requested With ICE

As reports of ICE raids ramp up nationwide, even more troubling news is coming out of DC today. Lawmakers were meeting with the with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting Director Tom Homan today to discuss a variety of issues around recent ICE enforcement initiatives. The Hill reports that members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) were asked to leave, and the remaining members not in the room were barred from entering.

Reps. Luis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) and Norma Torres (D-Calif.) were asked to leave first and Reps. Grace Napolitano (D-Calif.) and Juan Vargas (D-Calif.) were not even allowed in.

Reports are that they were asked to leave by Speaker Ryan's spokesperson.

The most shocking part? It was the CHC who asked for the very meeting they were being ejected from!

Vargas said, "I was expecting to get let in. We're the ones who were asking for this meeting, now we've been barred from the meeting. I want to know what they're doing, and now we've been barred from this meeting that we called for."

It's almost like ICE doesn't want to answer any questions, Hmmm...

Torres provided this alarming statement. "I was asked to leave, and I was told that if we would like to have a meeting with ICE, that we need to go with the leadership of the majority party here and ask them to schedule a meeting and ask them to schedule a meeting for us with ICE."

So the GOP has to approve meetings now? Yeah, that won't happen.

Apparently ICE was pleased with their moves, you know, similar to the raids they have been conducting. This time they successfully blocked people from actually attending and holding them accountable.

Tues: ICE cancels meeting with Hispanic Caucus

Thurs: ICE meets with reps & Dems have to fight to get CHC members in https://t.co/aKFuYTUDWR — Elise Foley (@elisefoley) February 16, 2017

Hispanic House Democrats were barred from a meeting with ICE officials by request of the White House: https://t.co/LsD7ncuQ4u — Eve Zhurbinskiy (@ezhurb) February 16, 2017

I was asked to leave the meeting with #ICE by @SpeakerRyan staff. Never before in 20 plus years has this happened. pic.twitter.com/Vbe0BnsZNK

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) February 16, 2017

Disgraceful actions by a disgraceful leadership.