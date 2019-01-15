Democratic Senator Blasts Fox News Reporter: 'You’re Neither Fair Nor Balanced'

Sen. Bob Menendez had tough words for a Fox News reporter who smeared him and the 30 Hispanic Democrats that went to Puerto Rico to access the damage and the recovery caused by Hurricane Maria.

Yesterday, I wrote an article about Fox News' Rob Schmitt's hit job on the the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, who are trying to help lessen the damage and suffering in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria.

Fox News attacked the island for living well beyond their means and then posted pictures of Menendez hanging out at the beach as if they were there on vacation.

But if you are a Fox News viewer, the "coverage" you saw told you that the Democrats were not trying to resolve the lockout or help Puerto Rico but instead enrich themselves with an all-expenses paid trip for a weekend at Bernie's, drinking margaritas at the beach and selling away our government to lobbyists.

Today, Rob Schmitt sold the same garbage crying that Puerto Rico's debt "needs to be managed better." I thought he was a reporter and not an opinion pundit? And at least 3000 people have died while Trump's empathy led him to throw paper towels at the suffering people of Puerto Rico like a jackass.

Schmitt admitted they "caught" Bob Menendez having some "leisure time" on the beach before he caught up with him yesterday.

The New Jersey Senator was rightfully upset with Fox News' actions.

Menendez snarled, “We had hours and hours and hours of meetings and you chose one thing for an hour.”

Schmitt moronically replied, “Well no, I want to be fair. I want to be fair," as Menendez walked away.

Menendez replied, "You’re neither fair nor balanced.”

After Schmitt played video of his encounter he said, "We do want to be fair to Senator Menendez. There have been hours of meetings. There was hours of meetings yesterday before their flight. Six hours on Sunday."

Too late, you hack. Yesterday, Schmitt rambled on and on about how the optics of the pictures he promoted of Menendez looked bad as Fox News tried to destroy the legitimacy of the entire trip.