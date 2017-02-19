Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon, Sounds of Silence (live) 2009

You know, after this weekend's "campaign" events, all I want is the sounds of silence. It took me much longer to get to the point where the POTUS's voice evokes a reflexive cringe, the exact opposite reaction I get to Simon & Garfunkel, who still hold up (albeit I suspect with a little electronic help) some fifty years later.

There is an interview today that intrigues me, though I have no idea what he'll say: Vice Admiral Robert Harward, who turned down the opportunity to be Trump's National Security Adviser will be on This Week. And then on the opposite end of the interest spectrum, someone dug up Rush Limbaugh from his tastefully-decorated apartment to let him wax rhapsodic on his Trumplove. The Trumpette making his rounds of all the Sunday shows (except for that losing CNN's State of the Union is Reince Priebus. Thank FSM we get another week's relief from Kellyanne Conjob. And if you don't want to hear from right wingers (can't blame you), there's always Glenn Greenwald, who will be on CNN's Reliable Sources.

ABC's "This Week" - Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif; retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook. NBC's "Meet the Press" - White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. Leon Panetta, former defense secretary and CIA director. Panel: David Brooks of The New York Times, radio host Hugh Hewitt, Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report and former Rep. Donna Edwards, D-Md. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Priebus; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Elijah Cummings, D-Md. Tom Donilon, former Obama National Security Advisor. Panel: The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, Washington Columnist from the Boston Globe Indira Lakshmanan and Weekly Standard contributor Michael Graham . CNN's "State of the Union" - Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J.; James Jones, former President Barack Obama's first national security adviser. Panel: CNN political commentators Amanda Carpenter and Rick Santorum; Nina Turner, former Ohio state senator; and Jason Kander, former Missouri secretary of state and president of Let America Vote.

CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Caroline Kennedy. Elliott Abrams of the Council on Foreign Relations; Antony Blinken, former deputy national security adviser; Avril Haines, former deputy national security adviser; and Sergey Karaganov of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow. CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Glenn Greenwald, co-founding editor of The Intercept, and CNN political analyst Carl Bernstein. "Fox News Sunday" - Priebus, Rush Limbaugh. Panel: former Bush White House adviser Karl Rove, Democratic strategist Mo Elleithee, Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal and Charles Lane of The Washington Post.

So, what's catching your eye this morning?