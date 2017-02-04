Trump And Consequences: Official Line Is ACA Has 'Failed'
This statement actually came from the keyboard of an HHS spokesman. A Trumpkin, no doubt:
Hey folks,
Given Obamacare enrollment numbers released by CMS today, please feel free
to include the following statement in your stories attributed to me as an
HHS spokesman:
*Obamacare has failed the American people, with one broken promise after
another. As noted in the report today from CMS, premiums in the ACA
marketplace have increased 25 percent while the number of insurers has
declined 28 percent over the past year. We look forward to providing relief
to those who are being harmed by the status quo and pursuing
patient-centered solutions that will work for the American people.*
Thanks,
Matt Lloyd
HHS Spokesman
NOT FAKE NEWS...NBC confirms he actually typed that.
And that seems to be the Republican line going forward. During open enrollment which just ended Jan 31, 9.2 million people signed up for health insurance.
"People may be enrolled, but that doesn't mean Obamacare is working," said House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, a Oregon Republican.
And once again, the "alternative facts" universe bumbles on....but this time on taxpayer-funded letterhead.
There is only one way to punish these people. Vote them out of office forever.
Comments