Trump And Consequences: Official Line Is ACA Has 'Failed'

This statement actually came from the keyboard of an HHS spokesman. A Trumpkin, no doubt:

Hey folks, Given Obamacare enrollment numbers released by CMS today, please feel free

to include the following statement in your stories attributed to me as an

HHS spokesman: *Obamacare has failed the American people, with one broken promise after

another. As noted in the report today from CMS, premiums in the ACA

marketplace have increased 25 percent while the number of insurers has

declined 28 percent over the past year. We look forward to providing relief

to those who are being harmed by the status quo and pursuing

patient-centered solutions that will work for the American people.* Thanks, Matt Lloyd HHS Spokesman

NOT FAKE NEWS...NBC confirms he actually typed that.

And that seems to be the Republican line going forward. During open enrollment which just ended Jan 31, 9.2 million people signed up for health insurance.

"People may be enrolled, but that doesn't mean Obamacare is working," said House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, a Oregon Republican.

And once again, the "alternative facts" universe bumbles on....but this time on taxpayer-funded letterhead.

There is only one way to punish these people. Vote them out of office forever.