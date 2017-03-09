C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Curve

By Dale Merrill
Curve's debut album, 1992's Doppelgänger, marked a bit of a turning point in the whole shoegaze movement. While most of the band's mining the sound we're just about layers upon layers of dense, chiming, feedback drenched guitars and burying the vocals behind them, Curve brought danceable rhythms into the scree as well as pushing their singer Toni Halliday front and center into the mix.

It kinda threw some people off at first for these things but now is considered one of the major classics of the subgenre. The album hit stores shelves twenty-five years ago today.

What are you listening to tonight?


