Everything We Know About Russiagate In About Ten Minutes

If you're like me, you automatically think this Trump-Russia collusion stinks to high heaven and should have a special prosecutor rolling out the subpoenas including Trump's tax returns. This should be done as of months ago.

But what is truly verifiable so far, and what isn't? Think Progress made a very clear, easy to understand video that shows "just the facts" so far about Trump and Russiagate.

The scariest part of what we actually do know as verifiable fact? Trump's White House, his cronies, and the Republican Party are IN CHARGE of investigating themselves.

What could possibly go wrong, and be covered up?

It's time for an independent investigation.