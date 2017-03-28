Fox News Confirms DOJ Warned Sally Yates About Executive Privilege

Fox News' Shep Smith confirmed the Washington Post story today that the WH denied, telling viewers "Fox News confirms the Justice Department sent a warning to the former acting Attorney General, Sally Yates that she could not discuss a great deal of her possible testimony without permission from the White House."

He continued, "According to the letters, the DOJ told Sally Yates it was because her testimony would include presidential communications that the Trump administration considers privileged information."

Earlier today during a press briefing, Sean Spicer vehemently denied the Washington Post story, that the Trump administration would use "executive privileged" to deny her from testifying, calling it "100% false."

Spicer's reasoning is that since they didn't respond to Yates' letter, they approved her visit, but suddenly her testimony was cancelled by Chairman Nunes.

If the Trump administration was perfectly fine with Yates' testimony then why did they send that letter out in the first place?

Smith then gave a run down of the chaotic and bizarre last few days under the guidance of Chairman Nunes.

Shep finished his wrap up by stating, "Despite the back and forth over the different angles of the Russian story, it's worth saying that Chairman Nunes and Jim Comey and Congressman Schiff say there's no evidence that President Obama ordered wiretapping at Trump Tower."