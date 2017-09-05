Sean Spicer Smears Sally Yates To Distract From Lack Of Action On Flynn

During today's White House press briefing, Sean Spicer repeatedly referred to Sally Yates' meeting with White House counsel in a SCIF about Gen. Flynn's conduct as "a heads up" and said she wasn't very convincing in her warnings in order to deflect blame away from Trump for not firing Flynn.

After Monday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Spicer was in crisis mode.

The first question the press secretary faced was why the WH waited eighteen days to fire Gen. Flynn, after they were clearly warned about his conduct.

Spicer said it took seven days to get and review the materials from Sally Yates, calling it "due process," and characterized the Yates SCIF meetings as giving "us a heads-up on a situation" and then they acted.

The reporter asked even after getting fired, why does he [Trump] continue to defend Mike Flynn?"

Spicer said, "It's not a question of defending Mike Flynn or not."

After firing him for supposedly lying to Pence, Trump kept defending Gen. Flynn via Twitter.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

Spicer said Trump wanted to honor his military record but forget to tell us that President Obama fired Gen. Flynn over his outlandish behavior.

The reporter asked, "What was his role at the White House in those 18 days? Was he still fulfilling his normal national security adviser duties?"

Spicer refused to get into it because this is a worrying topic for the White House.

When asked again, "Wasn't it worrisome he was still doing that when he was the potential target of blackmail?"

Spicer then attacked Sally Yates as a partisan that couldn't be trusted because she disagreed with Trump's Muslim ban.

"Someone who is not exactly a supporter of the president's agenda. Who, a couple days after this first conversation took place, refused to uphold a lawful order of the president, who is not exactly someone that was excited about President Trump taking office or his agenda."

The reporter cut in to ask about Mike Flynn, but Spicer needed more time to smear Yates.

"Hold on, let me answer the question. She had come here, given a heads-up, told us there were materials and at the same time, we did what we should do. Just because someone comes in and gives you a heads-up about something and says I want to share some information doesn't mean you immediately jump the gun and go take an action."

Wait, what? When it comes to a foreign government having the ability to blackmail the NSA Director, that's not serious enough to at least put Gen. Flynn on a suspension until they were satisfied?

Then Spicer became downright moronic.

"I think if you flip the scenario and say what if we had just dismissed somebody because a political opponent of the president had made an utterance, you would argue it was pretty irrational to act in that manner."

No they wouldn't.

He continued, "We did what we were supposed to do."

The reporter asked how she was a political opponent when Trump appointed Yates as his acting AG and he replied that she supported Clinton. (Later, he was pressed on how he knew that, and the best he could do was to say it was "widely rumored." It wasn't.)

If they were worried about her politics, why did Trump allow her to stay on as Acting Director?