CNN's Tapper: 'It Never Took Trump 'That Long To Fire Someone On The Apprentice'

CNN's Jake Tapper mocked the Trump administration for taking eighteen days to fire Gen. Michael Flynn after learning about his detrimental conduct.

The CNN host opened up his broadcast by reminding his audience that "It never took the president that long to fire someone on "The Apprentice."

Exactly.

Tapper continued, "18 days is how long it took Trump to do something who experts believe was open to Russian blackmail and all President Trump and the White House are doing now is attacking the messenger."

The CNN host was responding to Sally Yates' powerful testimony from Monday and Sean Spicer's despicable press conference from today.

Later in the broadcast, Tapper said, "An utterance from a political opponent. That's how the White House viewed this warning..."

"This is all part of President Trump and his team trying to discredit anyone that calls him or them into question, including now the FBI and Congressional investigations into Russian interference in the election," the CNN host said.

Tapper vowed to report on the facts as they are presented, "Doesn't matter the words or tweets that the president throws up. The investigations will continue and we'll be here to bring you the facts about them, wherever they may lead."