Hillary Clinton Pokes Fun At Herself At St. Patrick's Day Dinner

In case you missed it, Paul Ryan was raked over Twitter for his sad excuse of a head on his Guinness during yesterday's St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Shame on ye, Paul.

Paul Ryan looks like he’s never held a beer before pic.twitter.com/Nlkoq6M0YN — Steve 3 (@skaleff) March 17, 2017

And Donald Trump had a yuuge problem with his Irish spelling via Twitter yesterday.

Happy Lá Fheile Phadraig to all of my great Irish friends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2017

When you struggle so much with English spelling, is it really wise to crack out a cúpla focail? Spelled incorrectly #StPatricksDay #Trump https://t.co/t7zOieTe4I — Darragh Mowlds (@DarraghMowlds) March 17, 2017

Good to know Hillary Clinton had a great evening, speaking before the Society of Irish Women's 19th annual St. Patrick's Day dinner in Scranton, PA. (full speech, not great video quality, here.)