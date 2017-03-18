Hillary Clinton Pokes Fun At Herself At St. Patrick's Day Dinner

By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

In case you missed it, Paul Ryan was raked over Twitter for his sad excuse of a head on his Guinness during yesterday's St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Shame on ye, Paul.

And Donald Trump had a yuuge problem with his Irish spelling via Twitter yesterday.

Good to know Hillary Clinton had a great evening, speaking before the Society of Irish Women's 19th annual St. Patrick's Day dinner in Scranton, PA. (full speech, not great video quality, here.)

I'm like a lot of my friends right now. I have a hard time watching the news, I'll confess. [ applause ] I am ready to, you know, come out of the woods, [ laughter ] and to help shine a light on what is already happening around kitchen tables, at dinners like this, to help draw strength that will enable everyone to keep going.


