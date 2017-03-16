OMB Director: 'Climate Change Is A Waste Of Money'

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
up

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney gave a straightforward explanation for why they're gutting climate research.

"The president was straightforward. We're not spending money on that anymore," he huffed. "We think that's a waste of your money to do that."

Twitter reacted swiftly.

I hope Mulvaney burns in the world he and Trump create. Hopefully the rest of us will figure out how to take care of each other.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV