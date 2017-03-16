OMB Director: 'Climate Change Is A Waste Of Money'

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney gave a straightforward explanation for why they're gutting climate research.

"The president was straightforward. We're not spending money on that anymore," he huffed. "We think that's a waste of your money to do that."

Twitter reacted swiftly.

Shocking how heartless Mulvaney was in discussing the defunding of climate change studies, Meals-on-Wheels, and the NEA.#PressBriefing — Aaron Sarka (@SarkaAaron) March 16, 2017

Mulvaney on climate change: "We consider that to be a waste of your money." But billions on a useless wall? YES! — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 16, 2017

Mulvaney: Climate change is not real



Mattis: Climate change is real and a national security threat. https://t.co/YYZLBmDe3m — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) March 16, 2017

@CNN @VetsForObama The second Mulvaney stated we can't spend money on #ClimateChange, it was a declaration of war on humanity. PERIOD. — scottwalkerwatch (@scottwalkerwtch) March 16, 2017

Mulvaney on climate change: “We’re not spending money on that anymore. We consider that to be a waste of your money”

Yep, sure looks like it pic.twitter.com/Kt2iqxUI1k — NotUrSweetheart (@TheNameIsJems) March 16, 2017

I hope Mulvaney burns in the world he and Trump create. Hopefully the rest of us will figure out how to take care of each other.