Patton Oswalt's Daughter Sends A Perfect Postcard To Trump

Alice just made this postcard for President Trump. I just mailed it. pic.twitter.com/R8ouktijxe — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 6, 2017

Sometimes you gotta take a break and hear what children are saying.

"Alice," Patton Oswalt tweeted, "just made this postcard for President Trump. I just mailed it."

Alice made good use of some full-color emoji stickers, and the words "CALM DOWN."

Good for you, Alice. My teenagers have learned another word to write to the so-called president: RESIGN.