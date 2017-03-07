Patton Oswalt's Daughter Sends A Perfect Postcard To Trump
Alice just made this postcard for President Trump. I just mailed it. pic.twitter.com/R8ouktijxe
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 6, 2017
Sometimes you gotta take a break and hear what children are saying.
"Alice," Patton Oswalt tweeted, "just made this postcard for President Trump. I just mailed it."
Alice made good use of some full-color emoji stickers, and the words "CALM DOWN."
Good for you, Alice. My teenagers have learned another word to write to the so-called president: RESIGN.
