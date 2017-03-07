Patton Oswalt's Daughter Sends A Perfect Postcard To Trump

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
Patton Oswalt's Daughter Sends A Perfect Postcard To Trump

Sometimes you gotta take a break and hear what children are saying.

"Alice," Patton Oswalt tweeted, "just made this postcard for President Trump. I just mailed it."

Alice made good use of some full-color emoji stickers, and the words "CALM DOWN."

Good for you, Alice. My teenagers have learned another word to write to the so-called president: RESIGN.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV