TV Ratings For Obama's First Address Beat Trump's By Huge 17%

Somebody's going to have a hissy fit.

Spicey better watch his back.

TVbythenumbers is reporting that Trump's speech wasn't close to matching President Obama's first address by a whopping 17%

President Donald Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress delivered smaller initial ratings than Barack Obama’s first such address in 2009. Metered-market ratings for ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, along with CNN, Fox News and MSNBC have Trump’s address at a 27.8 among households, 17 percent lower than Obama’s address at the beginning of his presidency, which drew a 33.4. Tuesday’s speech will likely outdraw Obama’s final State of the Union, which was the lowest of his two terms.

Maybe Trump will claim that he had the biggest Republican speech since Nixon , Ford , Reagan , Herbert Walker , Bush, the son?

Variety writes:

These are early numbers that tend to be directional — final ratings will be available from Nielsen Wednesday afternoon. However, President Obama’s first address ended up pulling in an audience of 52.37 million people across the four broadcast networks, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Telemundo, and Univision. The audience for President George W. Bush’s first address, at 39.79 million, was overshadowed by the State of the Union Address he delivered in 2003, which brought in 62.06 million viewers.

The question needs to be asked:

"Are Trump TV appearances ratings poison?"