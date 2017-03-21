Trump Threatens House Republicans: Repeal Obamacare Or Lose Your Seat

Reports came flying in after Trump had a closed door meeting with House Republicans this morning and Politico reports that Trump gave them an ultimatum if they don't vote to repeal the ACA, "I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018."

Trump also singled out his pal, Freedom Caucus leader Rep. Meadows and said, "Mark, I'm gonna come after you."

The nuts in the Freedom Caucus are actually helping us, but not in the way they think.

Trump said, "We have a chance to do something fantastic, to do something amazing." "Many of you came in on the pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare. I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don't get this done."

There's a lot of pressure on Trump, Speaker Ryan and many Republicans as the Thursday vote comes up.

Some members thought Trump was poking fun at Rep. Meadows, but the Freedom Caucus at this point holds the bill hostage because Trump needs their votes.

I'm not sure how Trump can primary them because this group of wackos are nearly all in safe Republican districts. Who will primary them? And with what money? Since Trump's approval rating is in the low 30's, he has no "coat-tails" on which to ride to re-election.

And even Meadows is still voting no on Trumpcare in spite of Trump's specific threat? Uh oh. TPM:



"Meadows (pictured above), for his part, told reporters that he doesn't mind being called out by name by the leader of the free world. He asserted that there are "more than enough" members in the Freedom Caucus who oppose the bill to block it from clearing the crucial 216 vote threshold it needs on Thursday. "I'm still a no," he said, "because the bill that we're currently considering does not lower premiums for the vast majority of Americans, and that's what we need to do."

The House bill is a nightmare for the American people and it's not just the Freedom Caucus that is holding out. A number of more "moderate" Republicans in less-safe districts see no point in voting to take away health insurance for their constituents when the bill seems certain to fail in the Senate anyway.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And it is far more likely that their suddenly uninsured constituents would take their House seat away for voing "yes" than Trump can for voting "no."

I laughed when Fox and Friends described Trump's meeting this morning as "The Salesman in Chief" trying to close the deal.

A salesman doesn't threaten his customers, ever! And certainly not with an empty meaningless threat.