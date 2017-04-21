Alex Jones Says Pot Is Getting Stronger, Blames George Soros

Alex Jones is on trial to keep his kids and it's nuts, but you knew that:

Alex Jones testifies he smokes marijuana to “monitor its strength,” adds it’s now too strong because of George Soros https://t.co/karaGqrFj8 pic.twitter.com/MhBrtdA1Nm — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 20, 2017

I would like to take this opportunity to thank George Soros. Not for funding protestors (he doesn't), not for making weed stronger as part of some plot to brain damage America (that ship has sailed among the InfoWars crowd, come ON!) but for his work raising half a billion dollars for refugee relief and sponsorship. Real news there and no one is taking note of it because of people like Alex Jones.