Alex Jones Says Pot Is Getting Stronger, Blames George Soros
Alex Jones is on trial to keep his kids and it's nuts, but you knew that:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank George Soros. Not for funding protestors (he doesn't), not for making weed stronger as part of some plot to brain damage America (that ship has sailed among the InfoWars crowd, come ON!) but for his work raising half a billion dollars for refugee relief and sponsorship. Real news there and no one is taking note of it because of people like Alex Jones.
