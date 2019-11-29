Michael Bloomberg Now Says Legalizing Pot Is 'Stupid'

As a twenty-one year old in my house said yesterday, "Yeah, I wasn't going to vote for him anyway." Newsweek reports that Michael Bloomberg isn't just flushing millions down the toilet to be considered a presidential candidate. He's flushing the millennial vote with it:

Former New York City Mayor—and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate—Michael Bloomberg called efforts to legalize marijuana "perhaps the stupidest thing anybody has ever done."

Speaking at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on Tuesday, Bloomberg said on the subject, according to WBNG-TV:

"We have a different kind of problem in America, for example. Last year, in 2017, 72,000 Americans [overdosed] on drugs. In 2018, more people than that are OD-ing on drugs, have OD'd on drugs. And today, incidentally, we are trying to legalize another addictive narcotic, which is perhaps the stupidest thing anybody has ever done. We've got to fight that, and that's another thing that Bloomberg Philanthropies will work on it in public health."

The position from the billionaire politician would seem to be out of step with Democratic leaders in his state and liberal voters nationwide.