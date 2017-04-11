Eric Trump Tells British Reporter: 'Nepotism Is A Beautiful Thing'

I would claim this as stupid statement of the day, but you know, his dad is on the Twitter this morning.

Eric Trump made this statement to The Telegraph (London):

The younger Mr Trump recently faced a barrage of criticism for arguing that nepotism was a “factor of life” but, instead of retracting this assessment, he goes further by arguing it was completely logical for his father to appoint him to look after the family’s business interests. “You trust the people who are closest to you. Who is he going to trust most to run a company? He is going to trust somebody who he trusts implicitly,” he says. “He knows I care about the family. He knows I care about the brand. He knows I deeply care about the properties, our amazing teams. And he knows I’m going to do everything I can humanly possible to take care of that. Is that nepotism? Absolutely. Is that also a beautiful thing? Absolutely. Family business is a beautiful thing. The same applies for Ivanka. Ivanka is by his side in Washington.”

Apparently the Trump kids have forgotten that the term "nepotism" not only means hiring of family members for high positions, it implies that those family members are incompetent or less worthy of promotion than those outside the family.

And that's not all! Apparently Trump bombed Syria to make Ivanka happy?

And then he gives away the WHOLE game: Oops!

Eric Trump: “If there was anything that Syria [strike] did, it was to validate the fact that there is no Russia tie”https://t.co/Xj790ORL5q — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) April 11, 2017

Eric displays Sarah Palin levels of idiocy on a regular basis. And he's got job security for life "watching" daddy's businesses while Trump is so-called president.