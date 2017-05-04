Louis C.K. Opines On Trump: ‘He’s Just A Lying Sack Of Sh*t’

New Yorkers long ago sized Trump up for what he is: a bullshitter. Why much of the rest of the country overlooked the obvious remains a complete and utter mystery.

Source: The Hill

In an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night's episode of "Late Show," C.K. ranted about various types of liars. The show tweeted out a clip with the caption "Tune in tonight to hear #LouisCK explain what type of liar our President is."

"Someones people lie - 'That guy lied, they found out he lied.' Then there’s somebody who lies because they can’t quite stay inside the boundaries of truth," he began.

"Then you have a liar, somebody who it’s almost like a problem, they lie a lot.

"Then you have a lying sack of s—t,” he said to applause from the audience, referring to the president. "That’s somebody who just they just lie, they like it — he likes it. He goes, ‘Heh heh, it wasn’t even true. Wasn’t even true. Then I said ‘they were liars.'"

"It’s just an insane. It’s just gross. He’s just a gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of s--t,” the comedian said.

Colbert pointed to someone in his audience: “Louis, there’s a guy who voted for him up there."

C.K. said it was the voters who were the "victims of the lying."

"Look if you voted, that’s the guy he lied to," he said. "He didn’t lie to me. He lied to him. He didn’t lie to me. Everybody else was like ‘yeah, no that’s not true.' But that guy bought it. "