The Music Club Remembers J. Geils

If you grew up in Michigan and listened to the rock-n-roll stations in the 70's and 80's, it would not be out of the ordinary to think that Boston based J. Geils Band were from the Mitten state.

Detroit audiences embraced the band immediately in the early years of their recording career. So much so, that each of the band's three live albums featured sets recorded at venues in the state.

The group's namesake and leader was guitarist John Warren Geils Jr. To his friends and fan, he was known as J.

Last night news came down the wire that J was found dead in his home in Groton, Massachusetts. According to Groton Police, "a preliminary investigation indicates that Geils died of natural causes." He was 71 years old.

Here's a song, that if I am up north in Michigan in the summer time and don't hear on the radio, something would seem amiss.

What are you listening to tonight?