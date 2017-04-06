Republicans Invoke Nuclear Option For Gorsuch

By Frances Langum
Yep, keeping big dark money in politics was that important to them.

Republicans (and don't let anyone say "The Senate" we're looking right at you, Mrs. Greenspan because you already did) invoked the nuclear option, eliminating the filibuster from Supreme Court decisions made by the United States Senate.

We will never forget that it was REPUBLICAN obstruction of every Obama nominee that forced Harry Reid to invoke the option for lower courts, and Mitch McConnell's THEFT of the seat belonging to Merrick Garland that forced today's filibuster.

Republicans did this.

Watch the news media move right along as if this doesn't matter long term. It matters. And we will never forget who did this. Republicans.


