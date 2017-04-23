Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

By Nicole Belle
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Bruce Springsteen and Joe Grushecky--That's What Makes Us Great

Don’t tell me a lie
And sell it as a fact
I’ve been down that road before
And I ain’t goin’ back

And don’t you brag to me
That you never read a book
I never put my faith
In a con man and his crooks

I won’t follow down that path
And tempt the hands of fate
Aw, let’s turn this thing around
Before it gets too late

[Chorus]
It’s up to me and you
Love can conquer hate
I know this to be true
That’s what makes us great

In the quiet of the night
I lie here wide awake
And I ask myself
Is there a difference I can make?

Nothing else needs to be said.

ABC's "This Week" - Attorney General Jeff Sessions; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Panel: Radio talk show host Bill Cunningham, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL; White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Panel: Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher; Robert Costa of The Washington Post; Savannah Guthrie; and Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal.

CBS' "Face the Nation" - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio. Panel: Carol Lee of The Wall Street Journal; Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic; Reihan Salam of The National Review; and Mark Leibovich of The New York Times Magazine.

CNN's "State of the Union" - Kelly; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. Panel: Bakari Sellers and Amanda Carpenter; Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress; and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-CA.

CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Jochen Bittner, journalist of Die Zeit; Zanny Minton Beddoes of The Economist; Bernard-Henri Lévy, philosopher and author; Luke Harding of The Guardian; Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft.

CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Emily Steel of The New York Times; Sarah Ellison of Vanity Fair; Jamia Wilson, executive director of Women, Action & the Media; Alisyn Camerota of CNN’s “New Day”; Laura Coates, CNN legal analyst; David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun; April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks; Kaitlan Collins of The Daily Caller; Glenn Thrush of The New York Times.


↓ Story continues below ↓

"Fox News Sunday" - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. Primatologist and activist Jane Goodall. Panel: Karl Rove, former Bush White House adviser; Peter Baker of The New York Times; Charles Lane of The Washington Post; and Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal.

So what's catching your eye this morning?

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV