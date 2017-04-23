Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Bruce Springsteen and Joe Grushecky--That's What Makes Us Great

Don’t tell me a lie

And sell it as a fact

I’ve been down that road before

And I ain’t goin’ back

And don’t you brag to me

That you never read a book

I never put my faith

In a con man and his crooks

I won’t follow down that path

And tempt the hands of fate

Aw, let’s turn this thing around

Before it gets too late

[Chorus]

It’s up to me and you

Love can conquer hate

I know this to be true

That’s what makes us great

In the quiet of the night

I lie here wide awake

And I ask myself

Is there a difference I can make?

Nothing else needs to be said.

ABC's "This Week" - Attorney General Jeff Sessions; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Panel: Radio talk show host Bill Cunningham, Democratic strategist Stephanie Cutter, ABC News political analyst Matthew Dowd, and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL; White House chief of staff Reince Priebus; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Panel: Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher; Robert Costa of The Washington Post; Savannah Guthrie; and Peggy Noonan of The Wall Street Journal. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio. Panel: Carol Lee of The Wall Street Journal; Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic; Reihan Salam of The National Review; and Mark Leibovich of The New York Times Magazine. CNN's "State of the Union" - Kelly; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. Panel: Bakari Sellers and Amanda Carpenter; Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress; and Rep. Darrell Issa, R-CA. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Jochen Bittner, journalist of Die Zeit; Zanny Minton Beddoes of The Economist; Bernard-Henri Lévy, philosopher and author; Luke Harding of The Guardian; Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft. CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Emily Steel of The New York Times; Sarah Ellison of Vanity Fair; Jamia Wilson, executive director of Women, Action & the Media; Alisyn Camerota of CNN’s “New Day”; Laura Coates, CNN legal analyst; David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun; April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks; Kaitlan Collins of The Daily Caller; Glenn Thrush of The New York Times.

↓ Story continues below ↓ "Fox News Sunday" - White House budget director Mick Mulvaney; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. Primatologist and activist Jane Goodall. Panel: Karl Rove, former Bush White House adviser; Peter Baker of The New York Times; Charles Lane of The Washington Post; and Kimberley Strassel of The Wall Street Journal.

So what's catching your eye this morning?