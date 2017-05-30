Chris Hayes Pays Tribute To Portland Heroes: Different Politics; Shared Vision

Tuesday night, Chris Hayes paid tribute to the two men who lost their lives defending two teens' right to be women of color, ride the train, and identify as Muslim from a White supremacist harassing them on the train.

Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best were polar opposites, politically, but both of them died defending their common belief that all men (and women) are created equal, and that this country allows them to worship as they choose.

Chris Hayes' tribute highlights how it is that two men with little in common, at least at first blush, became heroes and martyrs, forever linked together by their common values and beliefs.

He said it better than I can, so I'll just leave the video and the transcript here.