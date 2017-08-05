President Obama Warned Trump Not To Hire Gen. Flynn

Days after the general election, President Obama warned president-elect Trump not to hire Gen. Michael Flynn, NBC News reports.

Earlier this morning, MSNBC's Chris Jansing said, "We are confirming that former president Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn and this happened just days after the election."

As usual, Trump refused to take any responsibility for not vetting any of his people properly, including Gen. Flynn.

General Flynn was given the highest security clearance by the Obama Administration - but the Fake News seldom likes talking about that. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

President Obama fired Gen. Flynn in the summer of 2014 as his DIA director and it was up to the Trump campaign to re-vet his cantankerous supporter.

Kristen Welker reports that Trump says he didn't take Obama's warning seriously because Flynn had campaigned against Hillary Clinton.

Trump admin official confirms Obama raised issue of Flynn, but says it seemed like the remark was made “in jest” https://t.co/yseMfCmlDT — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 8, 2017

Obama: Don't hire Flynn.

Trump: Stop joking.

Obama: I''m not joking

Trump: "I know you are but what am I"

Welker said, "So the administration not denying that conversation took place, Chris, which I think is the bottom line here, but they are trying to downplay it, they're saying from the perspective of president-elect Trump, he didn't think at the time that it was a substantive warning."

She continued, "Having said all of that, we did speak with a number of top officials from the Obama administration who say just the opposite, that it was, in fact, a substantive warning that took place during that first 90-minute conversation they had here in the Oval Office."