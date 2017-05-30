Even Shep Smith Is Skeptical Of Fox News' Weak Jared Kushner Spin

Fox News' Shepard Smith called into question the validity of Fox News' own reporting on Jared Kushner's secret Russian meeting story when he quizzed Fox News' Catherine Herridge about the authenticity of the Washington Post report.

After Shep Smith outlined the day's events, he brought on Fox News' Chief Intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge and asked her for her take on everything.

Herridge recounted the report Fox News published on May 29th, based on a "single source" that said Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting.

Herridge's account is the polar opposite of the Washington Post story and what's been percolating throughout the mainstream media and blogs.

Herridge reported something very different than other reports. "The source said it was the Russians who raised the idea of using a secure line for the call, not Kushner, emphasizing it was a one off to discuss Syria and not a permanent back channel as alleged in media reports..."

Fox News then played some of Spicer's presser where he was asked about Kushner's actions.

After the clip ended, Herridge stated that Spicer emphasized that Kushner was willing to testify about all that he knew before Congress.

Shep Smith jumped in and said, "Now before we go on I have another question. The Washington Post is reporting it has not one, but six sources which say it was Jared Kushner who asked to set this thing up. Is the White House denying that?"

Herridge coyly replied, "The White House in the meeting did not specifically address those allegations saying not to put too much stock in anonymous sourcing, Shep."

In a crafty question, Smith in essence shot down Fox News' report because they used a "single anonymous source," while the Post boasted six, but the White House's response also calls into question Fox News' report since it was also based on an "anonymous source."

See what he did there?

Herridge is a well known reported who has been on her beat for many years, but she is an ideologue as evidenced by her promotion of the Fox News story above all else, a story which hasn't been taken seriously by any other media outlet except the boobs at Fox and Friends.

On the other hand, Smith was trying to be a newsman looking for the truth.