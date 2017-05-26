Texas Governor Greg Abbott 'Jokes' About Shooting Reporters

Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a joke today about shooting reporters. Yeah, while body-slamming a reporter is still in the news.

A Texas Tribune reporter snapped a photo of Abbott showing off his target sheet on Friday, after which the governor “jokingly” pointed to the bullet holes and threatened the media.

“I’m gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters,” Abbott said, according to reporter Patrick Svitek.

Too soon, Governor. Ten years from now, still too soon.

Originally published at JuanitaJean.com