Trump Surrogate Changes The Subject When Cuomo Talks About Flynn

You have to hand it to Trump surrogate Anthony Scaramucci: He's got his talking points, and he's sticking to them.

He came on CNN this morning to talk with Chris Cuomo about the Yates hearing yesterday, and quickly turned the topic to Trump's "loyalty." He insisted that taking 18 days before firing Mike Flynn proved that Trump made decisions in a "patient, deliberative manner," and that Trump's loyalty is why he gets so many people willing to work with him.

He also tried to say that former DIA head James Clapper cleared Trump of collusion with the Russians.

Cuomo didn't let that one pass.

"This is about what Russia did with great effectiveness, how they did it, how they were able to be so effective -- and how to you Trump guys can't get away from that issue without connecting it to the collusion argument," Cuomo said.

"That is a separate issue, a separate aspect of the investigation. because you conflate them all the time. Maybe that's why we saw the White House deaf to what they were told about Flynn -- and just to be clear about Clapper, what Clapper said yesterday, 'Did I know anything about collaboration?' No. Collusion? No.

"The president loves it. He tweets: 'He also said i didn't know anything about the investigation. I don't know the facts. The FBI didn't tell me. I don't know what they have.'

