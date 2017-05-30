Will Ivanka Bring Champagne Popsicles To The Parental Leave Signing?

By now you've heard that Ivanka Trump's official company Twitter, which she did not write and would never write, stepped in this over the Memorial Day Holiday:

It's not just that Ivanka is commemorating our fallen war dead with picnic activities -- it's that her class NEVER participates in America during times of national loss. War time? Other people serve. Financial crisis? Borrow money from the Russians. Release tax returns to the public? That's for non-'business people.'

Stand still for the national anthem?

Flint hasn't had clean water for almost 1,000 days...

Just a reminder that the Trumps do not care about you and your problems, Ivanka is there for show and to make money via emoluments for her "brand," and if the cash comes from Russian oligarchs who launder money and kill journalists the rest of the time, well, that's a great look on her.

Any policy prescriptions will be in the form of tax cuts for women like her, and come with a champagne popsicle.