Ivanka/Rubio 'Paid Leave' Plan Robs Social Security Then Forces Parents To Postpone Retirement

A childcare plan being discussed by Ivanka Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) would require parents to use their Social Security for maternity leave and then put off retirement in the future.

A Politico report published on Sunday explained that Rubio and the president's daughter had recently been in discussions about how to provide paid family leave to Americans.

The report noted that one of the most popular Republican solutions for funding paid leave is to have parents cut into their Social Security savings. The parents would then be forced to postpone retirement for that same amount of time.

Rubio has barely started crafting a paid leave bill, much less a broader legislative strategy. But he envisions an idea that has recently gained traction in conservative circles: allowing people to draw Social Security benefits when they want to take time off for a new baby or other family-related matters, and then delay their checks when they hit retirement age. For instance, a person who would begin receiving full benefits when he or she turns 67 years old but wants to take six weeks of paid leave wouldn’t draw Social Security checks until six weeks after his or her 67th birthday.

Democrats have suggested raising taxes to pay for new paid family leave legislation. Republicans, however, bristle at the idea of creating a new "entitlement."

