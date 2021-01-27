Marco Rubio Short-Circuits Over Possible Ivanka Trump Primary Challenge

Marco Rubio positively froze in terror when confronted with the possibility that Ivanka Trump might primary him for his Florida Senate seat in 2022.

Appearing on Neil Cavuto's show Tuesday, he began talking about being up for re-election in 2022, saying he has no idea what he'd be thinking about two or three years down the road. (I think it's already 2021, now, right?) Anyhow, Cavuto interjected, "Well, you do know that next year you could be facing a primary challenge, right? There's talk that Ivanka Trump is interested in running against you. What do you think of that?"

At this point, Rubio completely short-circuited, and stammered, "But...but...but...but...who can't? I mean, all of us are elected. Every single one of us could be primaried. Every single one of us could have a primary challenge. I'm not the owner of the Senate seat." Yeah, but NOT every single one of the senators could be primaried by the daughter-wife of the man who politically neutered you for the last five years.

Cavuto gave Rubio no breathing room whatsoever. "But what would you think if it were Ivanka Trump? What would you think if it were she?" he asked shrugging.

Rubio answered, "I would...I would...I like Ivanka Trump."

Okaaaaaay. Good luck with that, Marco.