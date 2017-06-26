C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Queens Of The Stone Age

Though the album isn't out to August, many a rock-n-roll pundit are having a debate on what the new Queens Of The Stone Age album is going to sound like. Some are already scoffing due to the fact that Mark Ronson was at the production helm. Many others are already grooving to the single "The Way You Used to Do" and looking forward to hearing the rest.

Like a lot of previous QOTSA tracks, it's a grower instead of immediate impact kinda jam. It's now stuck in my head.

What are you listening to tonight?