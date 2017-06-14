Rep. Rodney Davis Supports Ryancare While Calling For Better 'Tone'

Representative Rodney Davis of Illinois suffers from a severe form of cognitive dissonance called Republicanism, and those afflicted with this malady are in denial that they are responsible for the current political climate.

Representative Davis was at the practice field in Alexandria, Virginia yesterday and witnessed the terrifying episode of an American, unhinged, exercising his Second Amendment remedies. Perhaps Davis, an ardent supporter of Donald Trump, has forgotten the insanely hateful rhetoric of his president. He must have forgotten when Donald asked for some of his loyal gun enthusiasts to remedy his opponent, Hillary Clinton during the campaign or when Trump boasted about being able to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue in broad daylight with no repercussions? That couldn't possibly have contributed to the hateful political discourse, or could it, Rodney?

Following the harrowing ordeal, a Rolling Stone reporter published the account of his heated exchange with the A-Rated darling of the NRA, Davis. Coincidentally, both Rodney and the shooter are from the same state.

Rep. Rodney Davis, who represents the shooter's home state of Illinois, was up to bat when the shooting began. "I heard a loud noise and thought it was a construction site dropping a large piece of metal, and then the next thing I heard was, 'Run – he's got a gun!” he says, still in his cleats and uniform. Davis gets heated mad when I ask whether there could have been greater carnage if the shooter had employed a silencer during his rampage. "Come on, I'm not going to deal with policy issues right now," Davis says. "We can discuss policy and policy differences all we want, but the bottom line, America saw a tragedy today that could have been much worse without the heroic behavior of the Capitol Police. And for your first question to be about policy, that's crap."

It's always TOO SOON to talk about gun or gun accessory control. ALWAYS!

In addition to having no position on guns that would lessen the American carnage, Davis holds a very unpopular position, much at odds with his constituents on repealing the ACA and replacing it with cruel and evil 'Trumpcare.'

Illinois' residents are furious that he wants to gut the ACA, which has been a godsend for so many who previously were uninsurable. He was the one of the first spokesmen for Trump's AHCA and blinked and smiled through every dishonest interview.

His Senate Republican colleague, Sen. John Thune, admitted this morning that the GOP will still secretly pass a horrible healthcare bill and won't include any Democrats in the process. Gee, can't we all just get along? Republicans really want to include Democrats, but with one caveat: just have no objection to screwing your poor and middle-class constituents.

Rep. Davis also pretends that he's on board for helping to raise money to cure Pediatric Cancer. The one thing that would REALLY help find a cure would be to fund the NIH and the CDC, yet his 'president' wants to slash the budgets of these vital, lifesaving organizations.

Packed gym at St Francis Holy Ghost School to raise $ for pediatric cancer research.Let's keep fighting for a future w/out pediatric cancer. pic.twitter.com/CRdH4mrcbm — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) March 3, 2017

That gymnasium would be filled several times over to capacity if he would hold a single town hall. Davis has decided to hold cowardly "tele-town halls" instead. Why should he embarass himself by meeting face to face with those in his Illinois district who know the truth about his intentions to gut healthcare?

There would be a packed town hall of constituents who have cancer, who want the ACA saved. My husband being one of them — 🌪Granny 👵🏻 (@YouPissedOffGma) March 3, 2017

People know what you're up to Rodney, and they will vote on November 6, 2018.