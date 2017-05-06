Sarah Huckabee Sanders Denies Trump Picked A Fight With London Mayor [He Did]

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, subbing for Sean Spicer shockingly denied Trump picked a fight with London's Mayor, immediately after a terrorist attack, even though he clearly did by evidence of his twitter storm.

As we've written here today, "following the Saturday attacks in London that killed seven people and injured dozens, Trump blasted Khan on Twitter. "At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” Trump complained."

During today's WH press briefing, ABC's Jonathan Karl asked, "Why is the president picking the fight with the mayor of London, right after his city was hit by a terrorist attack?"

Sarah Huckabee Sanders flatly denied it. "I don't see the president is picking a fight with the Mayor of London at all."

Really? Did you read his tweet? The Mayor was so pissed he publicly responded to Trump's moronic tweets?

"I think the president's point is something he said frankly back almost two years now when the president talked about how we have to be more committed to national security, " Sarah Sanders continued.

Karl incredulously replied, "But the president said the mayor said there was no reason to be alarmed by the terrorist attack, that is not what the mayor said."

He continued, "The mayor in fact said the threat level remains severe with the chances of another attack - he was saying don't be alarmed by the armed police presence on the street. The president directly misrepresented what the mayor of London said."

Huckabee just lied and said, "I don't think that's actually true. I think the media wants to spin it that way."

There is no media spin, Sarah. Trump's tweets speak for themselves. Maybe you should have read them.

Karl jumped in, "You think the mayor was saying there's no reason to be alarmed by an attack on the city? You think that's what he was saying?"

Sanders changed the subject, "The point is there is a reason to be alarmed." Instead of responding to the question at hand, she filibustered about making global security our priority.

CNN's Jim Acosta then asked a very pointed question, which has crossed many a mind.

Jim Acosta asked, "There are going to be folks who are going to ask the question, 'was the president attacking the mayor of London because he's Muslim?'"

Sanders replied, "Not at all, and to suggest something like that is utterly ridiculous."

What's ridiculous is your responses, Sarah.

Would Trump be attacking the London of Mayor if he was Boris Johnson?

It also makes sense in Trump's world since he has tried to institute a "Muslim ban" and the Mayor of London has the same last name that the Khan Gold Star family have when they vociferously attacked him during the campaign.

Either way, Sarah Huckabee Sanders had another epic fail day while subbing for Spicer.

Unless the primary function of the WH press secretary's main purpose is to lie for Trump. Then, she scored an A!