Scarborough Says Bannon Is Leaking The Kushner/Russia Stories

You thought Game of Thrones was the ultimate in cutthroat palace intrigue? Hah! Today on Morning Joe, we have the not-so-surprising news that the person leaking stories to weaken Jared Kushner is... Steve Bannon.

Color me shocked.

"Mika, there's all this talk about leaks from the CIA, leaks from the FBI," Scarborough said.

"When it comes to Jared Kushner, the leaks are all coming from inside the White House," he said.

"According to my sources, Bannon was bragging to journalists a month and a half ago that he didn't have to worry about Kushner and he was going to sideline Kushner because of Russia -- that he had information on the Russian investigation and that he was going to sideline Jared Kushner," he said.

"Two days after I heard this, two days! Front page New York Times story about the links between Kushner and Russia. A coincidence? Absolutely not. Steve Bannon has been leaking, I believe, based on everything that I've heard, has been leaking these stories.

"People very close to Steve Bannon were telling me before the stories were leaked that he was going to be leaking these stories. He has a job and wants to keep it and will do what's necessary to do that."

Mika replied, "We have bad forces competing with each other inside the White House, one could argue."