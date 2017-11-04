Joe Scarborough On Bannon: I Heard From Three WH Insiders, 'He Just Snapped'

Guess what, Donald? The leaks are coming from inside the White House.

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough told his crew he'd heard from three White House insiders, who told him Trump super adviser Steve Bannon had a serious meltdown at the White House and "he just snapped."

Rumors have been swirling for days now that Bannon has been at odds with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has become Trump's Mister Fix-it de-facto Prime Minister.

Bannon has been viciously fighting with Jared, going as far as calling him a globalist and a cuck.

Trump, who is not one to want to share the spotlight hasn't been happy that Bannon has received so much media attention.

For Bannot to attack Trump's son-in-law, one of his most trusted people, is not a smart strategy.

The MSNBC host said he has three top White House insiders as sources and they laid out what was happening.

Scarborough said, "The reporting over the last couple days have not been the best. Steve Bannon is an island unto himself in the White House."

"Any allies he may have had have scattered and all have told the president they are with the president and they are with his family," Joe said.

Mark Halperin said the focus in the WH now was to get Trump some wins since they've been flailing from the start and Bannon isn't doing that.

Scarborough remarked, "What White House insiders cannot come to grips with, and I talked to three of the presidents’ top people yesterday, they do not understand what happened to Steve Bannon. Why he decided to start attacking the president’s family and the word I heard from all three was he just snapped."

To anyone outside of Trump's tiny world view, Bannon's rise through Breitbart by way of toxicity wasn't a closely guarded secret.

Does this surprise anyone? Did they not read the cover profile of him by Joshua Green?

The man is a powder keg of alt-right paranoia and resentment.