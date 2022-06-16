Steve Bannon Mocked In Front Of Courthouse As He Vows To 'Govern For 100 Years'

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's attempt at a fiery populist speech in front of a federal courthouse was marred by a single protester on Wednesday
Steve Bannon Mocked In Front Of Courthouse As He Vows To 'Govern For 100 Years'
Credit: Gettr Screengrab
By DavidJune 16, 2022

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon's attempt at a fiery populist speech in front of a federal courthouse was marred by a single protester on Wednesday.

Bannon is asking a Trump-appointed judge to dismiss two contempt of Congress charges against him for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Committee.

When he arrived at the courthouse Wednesday morning, his team was already waiting and prepared to stream the video to a pro-MAGA social media network.

Bannon spoke from behind a meager assembly of two microphones. He was barely audible on the Gettr stream.

He attacked the Jan. 6 Committee because "their ratings stink and they can't compete with the trial of Bannon."

"That's why they canceled," he said, referring to a Wednesday hearing.

As Bannon ranted, a lone protester with a "Failed Coup" sign strategically flanked him.

One reporter asked Bannon if his goal was authoritarianism.

"We believe in free and fair and transparent elections! And we're winning everywhere!" he exclaimed. "This is going to be a massive blowout like 1932. You're witnessing, right now, a political realignment like 1932. And we will govern for 100 years after we win 100 seats."

"Do you want to govern as a one-party kind of total government?" the reporter wondered. "Do you want to destroy the Democratic Party?"

"Well, I believe that we will destroy the Democratic Party as a national political institution," he replied. "A populist uprising of Hispanics, African-Americans and working-class people is before us!"

Watch the video from GETTR.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue