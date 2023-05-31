Disgraced Texas AG Brags He Stopped 2.5M Mail-In Ballots

Huh. So the currently-non-acting AG for the great state of Texas is claiming that thanks to his filing 12 lawsuits to prevent the mailing out of 2.5 million mail ballots, Biden would have won the state.

It is difficult to assess exactly how much damage Republicans do to elections behind the scenes, but lawsuits like this explain why Texas always seems to be on the verge of turning blue, and falls back at the last minute.

It seems to me that, in a democracy, we should err on the side of voters, not political parties. But then, what do I know? I'm not a Republican. Via the Texas Tribune: