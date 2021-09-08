Politics
Texas AG: Abortion Bounties Are Texas' Way Of 'Taking Care Of Our People'

By David

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday said that the Founders of the United States "intended" for Texas to have the ability to pass an anti-abortion law that places bounties on women.

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Paxton told host Steve Bannon that the Texas "heartbeat bill" is "amazing" because it allows anyone to sue to collect $10,000 bounties from each person who assists a woman in having an abortion.

"We're basically protecting life at six weeks or whenever life starts," Paxton claimed. "This came back to reality and protecting human life. I understand why Washington, the elitists are upset with this because this actually protects babies."

Bannon argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland had "singled out Texas" over the anti-abortion law and another bill that will restrict voting rights.

"They clearly didn't understand what the founders intended," Paxton insisted. "They wanted states to be the experiments for democracy so they can try things in different ways. The federal government, the Joe Biden administration, Merrick Garland don't view it that way. They think they know the answer for all of us."

"Every time we make a move, whether it's on elections or abortions or anything that's good for our people -- the border, we just got sued over the border," he added, "they come in, the federal government comes in, Biden comes in and tries to stop us from taking care of our people."

