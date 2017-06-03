Turnout Heavy For March For Truth. Trump Side? Not So Much!
Best sign ever #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/44JyDa9MM1— AndiFrey (@QuestEverythng) June 3, 2017
Today we #MarchForTruth in 150+ communities! Join us: https://t.co/kvXWUMOMcu pic.twitter.com/CUueNNc7Zz
— #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) June 3, 2017
Thousands across the country are showing up to #MarchForTruth. We won't grow tired of standing up for what is right. pic.twitter.com/6YTVuD2TYk
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth
Protesters descend on NYC to demand ‘truth’ from Trump https://t.co/2YxcJrBhZ2
— Casual Hookups® (@CasualHookups) June 3, 2017
Beautiful.
Jewish people form protective barrier around Muslims as they protest Trump https://t.co/QIbYCHrsMv#MarchForTruth
— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth NYC!!! 70% chance of rain all morning. I don't think so. We've got work to do. pic.twitter.com/P2PqhxC0Dx
— Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) June 3, 2017
Favorite sign at the #MarchforTruth so far: "When lies are normalized, truth is revolution" 🇺🇸
— What's Pat Up To? (@WhatsPatUpTo) June 3, 2017
@MaxineWaters #MarchForTruth Marching with you, leader and PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/eiG3xOzwHN
— DC Warren (@dcasapwarren) June 3, 2017
Scenes from the #MarchForTruth in Asheville; DC; Columbus; NYC.
📷 by @WxRobBradley, @edroso, @roguesailor, @AynRandPaulRyan pic.twitter.com/7kr744MzWH
— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth is lining up in New Orleans. #MarchForTruthNO https://t.co/M5KutXzwuo pic.twitter.com/7a8Di08kZo
— LyndaWoolard (@LyndaWoolard) June 3, 2017
Early crowd! #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/QaXRzOpk4U
— jordan 🌹 (@JordanUhl) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth in St Louis is getting ready to kick off #STL pic.twitter.com/jyUvn0NKlI
— Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 3, 2017
My favorite sign so far #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/l6ycZ4MQlK
— Brenda Riley (@susieriley) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth in Fort Worth, Tx #Resist pic.twitter.com/7Dj3Ug4AVN
— Thanet Flint (@tcottagebakery) June 3, 2017
Philly march ya!!! pic.twitter.com/Xas0VMojFb
— Kristine Raedler (@RaedlerKristine) June 3, 2017
Donald Trump has toGo!#MarchForTruth NYC pic.twitter.com/faj0yJ20VP
— Aura (@Auraosorio33) June 3, 2017
This is LITERALLY the 1% saying "FUCK YOU TREASONOUS TRUMP!" #MarchForTruth Mar-A-Lago Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/iRSeYytrUB
— Chilly (@ChilliehPenguin) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth in Bedminster NJ. True patriotism in action. pic.twitter.com/ctnhmxLRKp
— Andrew Karlin (@andrewkarlin) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth #detroit because our country and our planet matters! pic.twitter.com/Yh8xxCcsuI
— MI14 - Indivisible (@FightinFourteen) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/QBqW5Une6I
— Laurie Medfisch (@lmedfisch) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth Chicago pre-party! DJ rocking. @IndivisibleChi @indivisibleIL @MarchForTruth17 pic.twitter.com/yzRu56KtHH
— Radizzle (@jeffradue) June 3, 2017
#NYC, I miss you! #MarchForTruth#SaturdayMorning#SatChat pic.twitter.com/wNNosNqz9Q
— Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 3, 2017
#MarchForTruth demonstrators have gathered in London's Grosvenor Square! https://t.co/KXctagK1Y2
— #MarchForTruth (@MarchForTruth17) June 3, 2017
On the road to #MarchforTruth , I see this in Ladysmith VA pic.twitter.com/rkxNFHcjgn
— Kate (@KateChief) June 2, 2017
Trump supporters at the White House? Not so much. I suspect Trump will have bad feelz if he finds out, but probably his aides will simply swap out the pictures.
The #TrumpRally in DC is basically a photo op for the (more or less evenly matched) media pic.twitter.com/ImKds0sX0k
— Roy Edroso (@edroso) June 3, 2017
Goood morning. I am at the White House this morning for the "Pittsburgh Not Paris" rally pic.twitter.com/JNIyA3bMAF
— Nidhi Subbaraman (@NidhiSubs) June 3, 2017
" build the wall" pic.twitter.com/eaHV7gkb2Z
— Nidhi Subbaraman (@NidhiSubs) June 3, 2017
This is the entire counter-protest at #MarchForTruthPHL #MarchForTruth. pic.twitter.com/SFuIjPeKGf
— Acts of Conscience (@ActsOConscience) June 3, 2017
