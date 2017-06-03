Turnout Heavy For March For Truth. Trump Side? Not So Much!

Best sign ever #MarchForTruth pic.twitter.com/44JyDa9MM1

Thousands across the country are showing up to #MarchForTruth. We won't grow tired of standing up for what is right. pic.twitter.com/6YTVuD2TYk — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 3, 2017

#MarchForTruth

Protesters descend on NYC to demand ‘truth’ from Trump https://t.co/2YxcJrBhZ2 — Casual Hookups® (@CasualHookups) June 3, 2017

Beautiful.

Jewish people form protective barrier around Muslims as they protest Trump https://t.co/QIbYCHrsMv#MarchForTruth — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) June 3, 2017

#MarchForTruth NYC!!! 70% chance of rain all morning. I don't think so. We've got work to do. pic.twitter.com/P2PqhxC0Dx — Andrea Chalupa (@AndreaChalupa) June 3, 2017

Favorite sign at the #MarchforTruth so far: "When lies are normalized, truth is revolution" 🇺🇸 — What's Pat Up To? (@WhatsPatUpTo) June 3, 2017

#MarchForTruth in St Louis is getting ready to kick off #STL pic.twitter.com/jyUvn0NKlI — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) June 3, 2017

This is LITERALLY the 1% saying "FUCK YOU TREASONOUS TRUMP!" #MarchForTruth Mar-A-Lago Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/iRSeYytrUB — Chilly (@ChilliehPenguin) June 3, 2017

On the road to #MarchforTruth , I see this in Ladysmith VA pic.twitter.com/rkxNFHcjgn — Kate (@KateChief) June 2, 2017

Trump supporters at the White House? Not so much. I suspect Trump will have bad feelz if he finds out, but probably his aides will simply swap out the pictures.

The #TrumpRally in DC is basically a photo op for the (more or less evenly matched) media pic.twitter.com/ImKds0sX0k — Roy Edroso (@edroso) June 3, 2017