This Is What Hope Looks Like
Monday night, MoveOn Washington director Ben Wikler headed to Capitol Hill. On his way, he encountered something that became magical.
Just Senator Cory Booker and Rep. John Lewis, having a conversation.
The Capitol was quiet, or so it seemed.
Some people had noticed, and were sitting with them. About 20 in all. Wikler joined the party.
They were passing around the phone as the sun set. Senator Schumer joined the party at some point.
And then a thing happened. A magical, wonderful, hopeful thing.
There have been plans in the works for a "People's Filibuster" -- three days of Trumpcare protests starting tomorrow. It started early, on the steps of the Capitol.
Wikler wonders aloud: Where did all of these people come from?
That question matters. A lot.
Rise up!
"Tonight gave me hope for a movement that believes health care is a right," Wikler wrote.
You can watch it all unfold in this video.
This is what hope looks like. Right here. We need to do this in every city, in every town, no matter how many show up.
We can win this. We can. But we have to stand up, be counted.
