Chris Hayes Noticed: Kellyanne Said 'We Don't Have Collusion YET'

Chris Hayes noticed the same weird little word coming out of Kellyanne's mouth, that I did.

"Yet."

Two nights ago on Hannity, Kellyanne Conway played her little word game, but in the middle of that stupid exercise she slipped.

She said, "We don't have collusion, YET."

Yet?

She expects there will be some revelation of collusion not found already in Don Jr's self-incriminating emails?

Of course she does.

And Chris Hayes goes on to say that the Trump team's insistence that they gained nothing from the meeting and afterwards neither Team Trump nor the Russians pursued the matter of "dirt on Hillary Clinton" any further, even though the channel of communication was clearly wide open after that.

And Jared Kushner tried to create a back channel communication with Moscow during the transition.

Really.

One lie after another gets lopped off of the Trump story, and the Trumps continue on, pretending everything is just fine, nothing to see here!