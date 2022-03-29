Hannity Introduces 'Kellyanne Trump'

Fox News' Sean Hannity had a mentally impaired moment when he introduced Trump's former campaign manager and advisor Kellyanne Conway as Mrs. Trump.

I kid you not.

If Traitor Trump had called Putin a "war criminal" any time when he held office, almost all of Fox News would have had on-air orgasms.

But since President Biden took a hard stance against Trump's idol and secret love, they are attacking him -- as usual.

After Gingrich went on one of his usual moronic rants about ow western democracies are cowards for not doing more in Ukraine, Hannity introduced his next guests to bash Biden with like this.

"Here now with more reaction, former counsel to the president Kellyanne Trump," Hannity said without a hint of irony,.

One could have mistaken Kellyanne as a Mrs. Trump, for the way she lied so much for her former man, but maybe Hannity should lay off the mental acuity barbs for the time being.